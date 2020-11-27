There won’t be a parade of lights or fireworks on Friday when Christmas Mountain USA lights up Salida, but the Salida Business Alliance has planned a three-pronged Holiday Fest for individuals, families and businesses to participate in.
“As much as we would have loved to continue the tradition of the Parade of Lights this year, the safety of our community is more important,” SBA president Angel Rowell said. “We realized the parade and fireworks are not good for social distancing.”
Holiday Fest will also kick off on Friday and features three events for families, including a scavenger hunt, a business and home decorating contest and also a Santa Wishlist event.
“In lieu of the traditional celebrations, we looked for other fun traditions that are accessible to many and also COVID friendly,” Rowell said.
For the scavenger hunt, 15 different SBA businesses will display a letter in the window of their business. Rowell said it’s up to the businesses how easy or how difficult they make the 3-inch red letters to find.
People will need to match the right letter to the business and then return their completed sheet to Su Casa! Furniture and Sleep Shop, 300 F St. by Dec. 18.
SBA will then randomly draw 15 winners who successfully matched all of the letters with businesses on Dec. 23.
Most businesses participating in the scavenger hunt are downtown, but a few are also on U.S. 50.
The scavenger hunt forms can be picked up at Su Casa! or downloaded at https://salidabusinessalliance.org/.
“We want as many participants as possible,” Rowen said.
For the business and home decorating contest, meanwhile, anyone can participate simply by making a window display or their homes festive. Once the decorating is complete, people can enter the contest by posting the photos on Instagram with the tag #salidaholidayfest.com by Dec. 18. People without Instagram can enter by emailing photos of their decorations to SBAsalida@gmail.com.
Five businesses and five houses will win prizes.
Santa, meanwhile, will star in the third Holiday Fest event, reading letters to him from kids and “The Night Before Christmas” story.
“We had to pivot with Santa to keep him safe and healthy,” Rowell said.
Letters to Santa can be picked up and dropped off at two contact free locations – the Mountain Mail, 125 E. Second St., and Kaleidoscope Toys, 116 F. St. Kids will need to deliver their letters to Santa by Dec. 14 if they want him to read them in the video.
The video will be posted at SalidaBusineesAlliance.org on Dec. 18 so people can watch it at their convenience.
Holiday Park is also currently up in Riverside Park with 95 trees decorated. “Salida Sunrise Rotary worked hard to make it special this year,” Rowell said. “It looks amazing and you can feel the holiday spirit when you walk through there.”
The SBA also joined with the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and Heart of the Rockies Radio for a Shop Local First auction on Tuesday, auctioning $20 gift certificates to local businesses.
“It’s just a little reminder in people’s heads that now more than ever it’s important to shop local,” chamber director Lori Roberts said.
The Holiday Fest events are also aimed at bringing awareness to local businesses and encouraging people to buy locally.
“The biggest thing this year is to shop local,” Rowell said. “The only way to make sure our businesses are thriving and continue to be the backbone of our communities is to support them. They know their products so you’ll get specialized treatment from them and they will help you find the perfect gift.”
