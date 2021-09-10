At about 8:46 a.m., 20 years ago Saturday, on a clear sunny morning in Manhattan, New York, a Boeing 767, American Airlines Flight 11, hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center, setting off a flurry of confusion and concern.
Eighteen minutes later, a second 767, United Airlines Flight 175, slammed into the South Tower as news cameras rolled, and it became clear the first collision was no tragic accident. This was an attack, and the realization brought a sense of horror to those watching.
At 9:46, a third commercial airliner, United Airlines Flight 77, a Boeing 757, crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Passengers on United Airlines Flight 93, a 757 out of Newark, New Jersey, plowed into the ground at about 10:03 a.m. in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania, after passengers took on the hijackers who allegedly planned to take out the U.S. Capitol with the aircraft.
The day was Sept. 11, 2001. It was one of those “where were you then days” that changed the fabric of American life.
People in different parts of the country watched in disbelief as the terror campaign played out. Reactions to the attacks and their aftermath affected people differently.
Lorita Groover, Salida
Longfellow Elementary School second-grade teacher Lorita Groover was on maternity leave with her newborn daughter Abby.
“My sister called me from Denver that day and told me to turn on the television because something unbelievable was happening at the Trade Center,” Groover said.
“So, I did. I looked up from Abby’s bassinet just as the plane actually hit the second tower. Then, my mind immediately thought, as a new mother, ‘What kind of world is my daughter going to grow up in?’
“By the time I returned, it seemed the students weren’t talking about it any longer, or perhaps their young minds couldn’t think any longer of such a tragedy.”
Chuck McKenna, Cotopaxi
Then Cotopaxi middle and elementary school principal, now Longfellow Elementary School Principal Chuck McKenna remembers walking into the office in Cotopaxi and someone said there was a report that a plane has crashed into a building in New York.
“I was just running around doing the principal’s job. I was like, ‘Wow what’s that about?’ and nobody knew,” he said.
The staff followed coverage on the radio throughout the day.
“It just gives me shivers to think about it. I just remember it just got worse and worse and scarier and scarier, and we were all kind of numb by the end of the day.”
Cotopaxi School stayed in session but not much information was shared with the kids, McKenna said.
“We figured that was something parents could share if they wished,” he said.
He wasn’t able to find out the extent of what happened until he got home.
Zech Papp, Salida
Zech Papp, now Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field manager, was in seventh grade at Salida Middle School in September 2001.
He recalls heading to his buddy’s house to walk to school and finding out the first tower had been hit.
“I remember we had the news on and they were just talking about how the first tower was hit.
“Then we went to school and they had the reports of the second tower and everything else that was going on,” Papp recalled.
“I think at that point they didn’t know what was going on. They were just reporting that this had happened.
“I don’t think they knew it was hijackers or anything like that at the time. It wasn’t until I got to school where they said it was it was hijackers and a terrorist attack.
“I just remember everybody was just speechless and didn’t know what to do.
“I was sitting in Lee Robinson’s class and we had it on the TV and everyone was just sitting there just in awe not knowing what was going on. I think it was right after that they called off school,” Papp said.
As an adult, Papp said he thinks his generation forgets about the effects of 9/11, including the establishment of the Transportation Security Administration and heightened security measures for passengers.
Ken Dewey, Spokane, Washington
Retired pilot Ken Dewey spends half the year living in the townsite of Alpine and the other half in Hawaii. A former Marine aviator, on Sept. 11, 2001, Dewey was working as a commercial pilot for Southwest Airlines and was just nine days shy of his 60th birthday and the end of his flying career.
After spending the night at a hotel in Spokane, Dewey and the rest of his flight crew were scheduled to fly out that morning, one of the first departures from Seattle-Tacoma Airport.
As they gathered in the lobby, they heard rumors that a twin-engine airplane had flown into one of the towers.
The crew members wondered how the collision happened.
“It was clear weather. Who could mess up flying around there and hit one of the towers?” he said.
Arriving at Sea-Tac, the crew walked to the gate and heard more about a twin-engine airplane flying into one of the towers.
The crew continued to the airplane to do their preparation to take off, pre-flight and take care of clearance, when the gate agent came down the jetway.
The agent told them, “We just got word you all are to shut down the airplane and button it up because we’re to back the jetways away from the airplanes.”
The crew was then sent to operations. There they learned it was a commercial carrier, one of the big Boeings, that had flown into the tower.
“As we found out, the word was being passed all over the country that ‘we’re clearing the skies right now because we don’t know what we have and how big it is,’” Dewey said.
“We watched the coverage on TV and we’re amazed at the size of the hole that was in the side of the tower,” he said.
They were watching when the second plane flew into the South Tower.
After about an hour they were sent back to their hotel. Dewey took his laundry to a laundromat and continued to watch the horror as it unfolded on the TV there.
After four days during which all commercial air traffic was grounded, the crew was given plane tickets on whatever airline would get them home. For Dewey, home was Dallas, Texas, at that time.
Dewey said while pilots at that time received training as to what to do if a hijack situation took place, he doesn’t know if anybody ever really perceived the way they took over the airplanes.
“I, like virtually all of us, we were really POed to no end just because this was allowed to happen. And then to find out later that these guys have been taking flying lessons, and only one pilot detected something enough to be unusual that he reported it,” he said.
Dewey said on one of his last flights a man in Middle Eastern attire mentioned he was taking flying lessons and asked to watch what was going on in the cockpit.
Several days after 9/11 Dewey spoke to his chief pilot saying he thought one of the hijackers had been on his airplane on that particular trip
“He just looked at me with a very solemn expression and said, ‘They flew on us a lot.’ By this time we had names. That was very sobering; the only way I could look at it is that I was shown a piece of the puzzle but I didn’t recognize it,” Dewey said.
Keith Baker, Colorado Springs
Local entrepreneur and Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker retired from his Naval career in late 2000. His post nine months before 9/11 was the Pentagon.
He had his first post-retirement job and was getting ready to go to work when he saw the morning TV news.
“They cut and said we’re going live to our local New York City affiliate and they showed the first tower burning.”
He said one of the first things that struck him, in addition to the difficulty of extinguishing the fire in the North Tower, was that it was probably going to cause Windows on the World, the restaurant that was on top of that tower, to close.
“It’s kind of funny the things that you think about,” he said.
He was watching as the second plane impacted the tower.
“And that was when it was clear to me that it was no accident, that there was something, there was an attack underway.”
“When the Pentagon was hit it took a while to confirm that.
“And then the one that the passengers took over and crashed in Pennsylvania, that was probably either intended for the Capitol or the White House,” Baker said.
When he heard the Pentagon had been hit, he was concerned and wondered where it had been hit.
“As it turned out it was not in the part where I worked. It was two sides around from where I was. Because I’d only been retired for nine months, of course, I was concerned about people who were there, people that I may know,” he said
It turned out he didn’t personally know anyone who was killed in the Pentagon.
“You know the Pentagon is an amazing building and it got hit over on the Navy side. It’s kind of remarkable that I didn’t know anybody, but you know it’s kind of funny the Navy can be very big and it can be very small.”
Baker told his wife he was shocked but not surprised by the attack, similar scenarios having been the subject of discussion for years.
Meeting the members of a swim group for breakfast about five days later, Baker said they were all still processing it.
“I was telling this one guy there I just can’t imagine those towers gone. I can’t imagine the New York skyline without the World Trade Center. I said when we leave here look out and look over there and look at Pikes Peak – stop there and try to imagine it not there. That’s what I said, that’s the same effect but knowing the Twin Towers are gone and knowing that I will never see them again, that they’ll never be there.” Baker said.
Baker mused that his wife, Evelyn, saved his life.
Following his retirement from the Navy, he had contemplated using his expertise on the oil industry in the Middle East as an analyst in New York City.
“We met just before I left Washington, and then after meeting Evelyn and everything, that pretty much changed my whole course of thinking and I didn’t want to go to New York City.”
