While today will be cooler than the past few days, Salida will warm back up to the 90s by Thursday, before cooling down again for some of the weekend, National Weather Service forecaster Kathy Torgerson said.
“It will yo-yo a spell for the next few days, then start to cool off,” Torgerson said.
This weekend will bring in some cooling moisture, with a chance of rain in the afternoons and evenings, but Torgerson said it’s still early for the true monsoons often seen later in the summer.
Some fires burning southwest of Chaffee County are bringing smoke into the area.
The Lopez Fire, which has burned 88 acres in Saguache County about 10 miles outside Del Norte, has prompted evacuations from the area.
The Haywire Fire, burning outside Flagstaff, Arizona, is at 1,600 acres and expected to join with the Double Fire, a 500-acre fire about 2 miles south-southwest of the Haywire.
Torgerson said winds are expected to shift early this morning, so less smoke should be seen in the area today.
“The winds could shift back later this week,” Torgerson said. “They won’t be sustained and will be shifting from south to southwest.”
