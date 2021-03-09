Ellis aims to help Spartans finish on top

As the Salida boys basketball team gets ready for the playoffs, the team has its sights aimed high.
“We want to win a state championship,” said senior Jonah Ellis. “Why shoot for anything lower? If we’re all playing as a team and making our shots, we can be a force to be reckoned with.”
Ellis started playing varsity for the Spartans’ basketball and baseball teams when he was a sophomore.
“I was definitely nervous,” he said about his basketball season playing on varsity. “Varsity is more fast-paced, but that’s something I’ve become accustomed to now.”
As a junior he said he became a more confident player and this season he’s strived to be an all-around player – hitting 3-pointers, assisting his teammates on buckets and stealing the ball away from opponents.
“I feel that way I could benefit the team the most,” he said.
Ellis said he started playing basketball when he was in the fifth or sixth grade and has been playing baseball since he could remember.
Depending on the time of year, both sports are his favorite.
“I feel like whatever season it is, that’s my favorite sport,” Ellis said.
Last year, however, the baseball team had just begun practicing before its season was canceled due to the pandemic, ending before Salida played any games.
“I think we could have been really good that year so it sucked,” he said. “It was a huge let down.” He said he was grateful that he got to play summer baseball, but it was different not working towards a spot in the playoffs.
Ellis primarily plays shortstop, but also pitches. On the basketball court, Ellis is a point guard.
While sports resumed this year, the seasons were shortened significantly and new rules, like requiring the players to wear masks, have also been implemented.
“It’s fun still, but I wish it could have been like a regular season,” he said, noting there wasn’t much room for error this year with less games and less teams advancing to the state tournament.
The team also had to get up almost every day, either for a game or for a practice to prepare for a game the next day.
“It does take a toll, I’d say,” he said.
Salida, however, finished its regular season with three straight wins to make the playoffs.
Now the Spartans will get an opportunity to prove how good they are.
“I feel like as a team, we’re capable of doing something this school hasn’t done in a long time,” Ellis said.
When he’s not playing basketball or baseball, Ellis said he likes to play video games and hang out with his brother.
After graduation he said he’s still figuring out what’s next, but said he would love to try and walk on to a college team somewhere.
He was also thankful for his experiences in Salida.
“I’m grateful to play my last year with the kids I’ve grown up with, knowing everybody on the team and having good relationships with them” he said. “I’m grateful to grow up in a small community where you can be acknowledged for your accomplishments, and to hang with your friends one day and play ball with them the next.”
