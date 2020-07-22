Chaffee County commissioners discussed a multi-jurisdictional housing agreement with Chaffee County Office of Housing director Becky Gray during their meeting Tuesday.
Gray submitted her presentation to the commissioners, which she gave to Salida council members during their work session Monday, and will present to the Poncha Springs trustees on July 27 and to Buena Vista trustees on July 28.
In 2016 the county commissioned a housing needs assessment, and one of the recommendations was the creation of a multi jurisdictional housing authority.
In 2017, an intergovernmental agreement formed a housing policy advisory committee, which established the Office of Housing and adopted the Housing Office Strategic Plan in 2018.
The municipalities are now reviewing and commenting on the IGA which will create the authority.
Some of the points they have agreed to include focus on housing for the county workforce, very low-income, low-income, and moderate-income residents.
The board will include nine members, three from the county, and two from each of the municipalities. Each entity will also submit an alternative.
The board will also vote on an executive board, which will include a chairperson, a vice-chairperson and a treasurer, who will serve one year. Provisions have been made to hire a secretary or treasurer, if necessary.
The proposed budget for the first year is $185,480, with the cost being split pro rata based on population. The county will put up $139,110, Salida $28,070, Buena Vista $13,749 and Poncha Springs $4,551.
Gray said the next step will be for the county to respond to the final input and changes from the municipalities.
Commissioner Greg Felt suggested holding a signing ceremony once the IGA is completed and approved.
The commissioners indicated that they were satisfied with current changes to the IGA and looked forward to the final version.
They also discussed who might be appointed to the board to represent the county.
Gray said she was working on a job description.
Commissioner Keith Baker said he was willing to be a board member.
In a separate matter, Jennifer Davis, county attorney, said she received questions regarding the county’s temporary policy regarding wearing masks and employee travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the questions were pretty straight forward and that everyone seemed on board.
Davis did clarify that if employees are practicing social distancing in an outdoor setting, such as the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, masks were not required full-time.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved the following:
• An IGA with Buena Vista allowing the town to review building proposals that are within the county, but also fall within the town’s three-mile planning zone.
Town policy consultant Joel Benson said that he had nothing to add, and that he thought it looked great.
• An ordinance for the licensing and regulation of refuse haulers doing business in unincorporated Chaffee County. The new ordinance will take effect Jan. 1.
• Proposed changes to the settlement agreement regarding Pueblo West and Hill Ranch re-vegetation requirements, after Gerry Knapp presented his recommendations.
