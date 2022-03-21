A follow-up meeting with the U.S. Postal Service has been postponed until April due to a postal service staffing crisis in the Denver metro area.
Buena Vista Town Administrator Phillip Puckett attended a virtual meeting with representatives from Colorado’s two U.S. Senate offices, representatives of the USPS and town officials from several mountain communities to address concerns regarding the lack of planning, lack of upkeep, cost to rent a post office box for residents and the untimeliness of deliveries.
During the initial meeting Feb. 17, USPS representatives blamed staffing challenges and other items for the decline of their facilities and services. Puckett noted options discussed included finding a bigger area to build a new post office, offering to find more space for post office boxes and providing employee housing for postal workers.
Discussions began in Buena Vista in 2016 when resident MaryAnn Uzelac mailed a letter of complaint to the USPS asking for home delivery and free post office boxes for BV citizens.
The USPS replied that this was not possible due to a survey taken in 1997 that said residents were not in favor of either service. The Times reported the 1997 survey showed residents overwhelmingly in favor of home delivery and free post office boxes, 302 for and 136 against, and not cluster box service pushed for by the BV Post Office.
The USPS responded to a Freedom of Information Act request for the survey and its results by saying the documents could not be found.
The meeting scheduled for this month has been rescheduled for mid- to late April by the USPS due to a staffing crisis in Denver. The meeting was to continue discussions between several mountain towns and USPS about solving postal issues within the communities.
“They hope to coordinate a specific meeting date later this month,” said Puckett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.