Matthew David Neal, 59, of Turret died in a wreck on Ute Trail, CR 175, Thursday afternoon.
Neal was dead at the scene when law enforcement arrived.
Colorado State Patrol did not know when the wreck occurred, but CSP was informed at 4:49 p.m. after a passing motorist discovered it.
An investigation showed that Neal was headed northbound on CR 175 and went off the right side of a left-hand curve. The vehicle stopped after about 50 feet.
Neal apparently attempted to back up and ended up rolling downhill with the vehicle rolling 1¼ times before coming to a stop on the passenger side.
Neal was partially ejected from the vehicle.
Master Trooper Gary Cutler, CSP public information officer, said alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash.
