Ice skating, hockey see jump in participation

Ice skaters and hockey players turned out in big numbers this winter at Long Lake in Salida.
“It was amazing,” said Alan Brown of the Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association. “There were literally times when 100 or more people were out there.”
According to the association, which conducted a market analysis with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, roughly 50 skaters a day played on the Long Lake ice in December and 60 per day skated at Frantz Lake, up from 4.3 per day prior to 2019.
Brown added that none of the games or clinics this year were official.
“Mostly it was just a group of enthusiastic people coming out on their own,” he said.
Some kids learned how to play hockey. Others learned to skate. A group of about 25 women also decided they wanted to start playing hockey and held pick-up games on Fridays.
The increase in interest comes as the hockey association continues to work towards building a natural ice rink at Centennial Park.
“It’s progressing really well,” Brown said about the rink.
He said the engineering for the shade structure should be done this spring; the association is now more organized and became a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization; and that they’ve contacted USA Hockey and other associations about programming. He also said they’re still fund raising to reach the $250,000 project budget, but that it’s “going well.”
“I feel unless COVID or something else unexpected comes up, we could have the rink up this fall,” Brown said.
The new rink will include hockey boards and a shade structure protecting the ice.
“Shade structures make the season; temperature is not as important as sunshine,” Brown said. “A shade structure over the ice reduces short-wave solar energy by 75-90 percent.”
This winter, however, hockey players like Chris Faust volunteered their time to shovel snow off of the pond and maintain the ice.
Brown said they utilized Long Lake this year for several reasons. He said Colorado Parks and Wildlife manage it different than Frantz Lake and there is a little more flexibility. More than that, however, he said Long Lake is more protected by trees and there’s typically less going on there than at Frantz. People also continued skating at Frantz.
Maintaining smooth ice at a pond, however, isn’t ideal.
“It’s really hard maintaining pond ice like that; it’s uncontrollable and unpredictable,” Brown said. “The main thing is the new rink would be a whole lot easier to maintain; we’ll be able to maintain a nice, glossy surface.”
He said they still might occasionally need to postpone activities at the natural ice rink once it’s built, but that the only way to combat that is to add refrigeration. That’s part of the association’s long-term goals.
Brown said they have a commitment from the city to use the space at Centennial Park for the near future, but added everything their building is designed to be portable so, if need be, they can take it all down and put it up at another dedicated place.
With the days getting longer and sunnier lately, the season essentially ended last week at Long Lake, but not before building some momentum.
“It was a losing battle to try and have smooth ice down there,” Brown said, but added, “People got great exposure and a lot of people are enthusiastic about getting a real rink.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.