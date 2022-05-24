Salida High School students recently received scholarships totaling more than $50,000.
At least 25 businesses, organizations and private scholarships were offered to Salida High School students.
The largest sum given out came from the Rotary Club of Salida and the Colorado Grand.
Each year the Colorado Grand car rally donates scholarship money to the stops on its 1,000-mile route through the state.
This year’s $10,000 scholarship went to Araya Rodrigues.
Gwen Ramsey and Kuper Banghart each received five scholarships.
Anyone who has corrections or additions to the accompanying scholarship list should email pgoetz@themountainmail.com as soon as possible.
