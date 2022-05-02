The Salida City Council will discuss the job description for an assistant city administrator position during their work session today at 6 p.m. at the Touber building.
In a memo to the council, city administrator Drew Nelson said, “During the process to develop the 2022 annual budget, the city council and staff discussed the need to bolster the city’s human resource workforce, which led to a budget appropriation for a human resource manager under the administration department’s budget.
“Further analysis by staff has indicated that while a human resource manager would be adequate to serve the city’s HR needs, there are other projects that need additional resources to make these particular projects and services more viable.
“With the overall complexity of the organization, and the need to make the city nimble enough to handle future demands for service, staff believes that the position should be enhanced to include tasks around sustainability, housing, and other special projects above and beyond human resources.
“This would also allow for greater support for department heads as they navigate very specific tasks and topics, and provide greater resiliency in the event of leadership shifts or changes.”
Council will return to their discussion on the Safe Outdoor Space project, which is designed to establish in-car camping locations, with the current options either Marvin Park or Centennial Park.
Public works director David Lady will present his department’s annual report.
The council hear an update from the Extraordinary Teen Council to discuss a proposal for a teen mocktail Bar at Sunfest and more public sector safe space for teens.
To register to watch the meeting online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
