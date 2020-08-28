Salida was rated 36th in a list of the “fittest” cities in Colorado by BarBend, an official media partner of USA Weightlifting.
Contributing factors to fitness scores include exercise opportunities, access to healthy food, low air pollution and drinking water quality.
Salida came in with a score of 77.83 out of 100.
A press release stated the town has a high rate of exercise opportunities at 970 (per 1,000 people) suggesting that the surrounding environment can play a key role in determining people’s fitness level.
Salida’s low air pollution and low rates of physical inactivity, obesity and smoking contributed to the overall score.
