Salida’s 47-year public works veteran retires

Kevin Nelson has retired from the Salida Public Works department after almost 47 years of working for the city in one form or another.
He began working for the city part-time in 1977, when he was 19, in the Parks Department, before transferring to the Wastewater Department and then the Public Works Department.
“During his tenure he has supported the community in a wide variety of ways and has always stepped up to make Salida a better place to live,” David Lady, public works director, said of Nelson. “His time and commitment to the community built a legacy for himself and allows the department to continue on with much of the knowledge that he has shared with his co-workers.
“He is always friendly out on a job site and has loved showing kids the equipment when they stop by. Others might remember Kevin as the grader operator following a snowstorm. He is always the first to the shop each morning and on snow days he often starts by 4 a.m.
“Over the past 4½ decades he has seen equipment and technology changes, along with growth in the department. He has been instrumental at sharing his knowledge with co-workers or community members that have questions. Some of this institutional knowledge has been captured through GIS (Geographic Information System) mapping that the department utilizes.
“Kevin has an exceptional memory when it comes to remembering people and history. He quickly recalls where water and sewer services were installed, where drainage flows and puddles, and rarely needs a metal detector to find property corners, even when a bush has grown over them. Usually when everyone is scratching their heads about an issue from years ago, Kevin will usually have an answer, starting with ‘umpteen years ago … .’
“He will be missed by co-workers and all are wishing him a great retirement.”
