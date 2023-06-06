Salida’s 47-year public works veteran retires

Well wishers gather at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut May 31 to celebrate the retirement of Kevin Nelson from Salida Public Works Department. Nelson worked for the city for more than 46 years.

 

 Courtesy photo

Kevin Nelson has retired from the Salida Public Works department after almost 47 years of working for the city in one form or another.

He began working for the city part-time in 1977, when he was 19, in the Parks Department, before transferring to the Wastewater Department and then the Public Works Department. 

