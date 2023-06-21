Free Concerts in the Park are coming back to Buena Vista’s McPhelemy Park on Thursdays, starting June 22.
This year all performances will take place on the brand-new Legacy Stage.
Pack a picnic and bring your family, friends and neighbors to enjoy a variety of musicians. Concerts will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
Legacy Stage at McPhelemy Park scheduled performances include:
July 27 Alex Johnston of Rapidgrass
Aug. 3 Bob Weir from Cañon City
