Snow is forecast for Salida and Monarch Mountain this week.
After a sunny Wednesday, snow is predicted to start falling in the mountains late Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologist Klint Skelly said.
“It will come in two waves,” Skelly said. The first wave, he said, will hit Thursday evening and linger into Friday morning. It will taper off, but later Friday snow will return and stay until the storm is done sometime Saturday morning, he said.
The initial storm will move in from the south and southwest, which will have a higher moisture content than the second wave.
Skelly said the second wave is when “the powder will kick in,” noting that the second wave will be colder and should drop a little more snowfall than the first wave.
He said there’s still some uncertainty how much snow will fall because it was a few days out.
However, he said a good range for Monarch is 6-12 inches of snow from the storm.
For Salida, he said it could get 2-8 inches, with totals at the upper end if a snow band that’s forming south of Salida shifts north.
The weather will be similar across Colorado.
Mostly sunny skies are predicted to return to the area by Sunday.
