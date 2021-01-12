Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings in Colorado from now until sunset Wednesday to honor U.S. Capitol Police Officers.
The order came after a order from President Donald Trump to fly the flag at half staff “as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.”
Sicknick died from injuries sustained while fighting off the mob that breached the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Liebengood took his own life Saturday, days after the breach of the Capitol.
