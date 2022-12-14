Central Colorado Humanists announced it is accepting applications for several scholarships until March 31. 

Applicants must be high school seniors at Buena Vista High School, Salida High School, Cotopaxi High School and students in nontraditional programs or home-schooled students who plan to attend an accredited college, community college or trade school full-time next fall, a press release stated. 

