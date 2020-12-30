Man dies in Poncha Pass wreck

A collision of a 2019 Dodge SUV and a 2006 Dodge pickup truck on Poncha Pass Tuesday left a 40-year-old man dead and four injured.
The 67-year-old driver of the other vehicle and three passengers were injured, Colorado State Patrol public information officer Trooper Josh Lewis said.
The vehicles were a 2019 Dodge SUV and a 2006 Dodge pick-up truck.
Lewis said the incident was still under investigation as of 5 p.m. Tuesday and no other information about the victims nor the cause of the collision was available at that time.
The call came into Colorado State Patrol at 12:08 p.m. of a head-on collision on U.S. 285 at the top of Poncha Pass near mile marker 119 on the Saguache County side.
At 12:53 p.m. the highway was closed in both directions as emergency crews worked to rescue the victims and process the scene.
By 3 p.m. the northbound lane was reopened to alternating traffic and the southbound lane was open at 3:46.
