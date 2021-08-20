Salida’s status as a mecca for outdoor sports and activities will no doubt grow Saturday with the official opening of a new 14,000-square-foot world-class skatepark in Centennial Park.
“It’s a top-of-the-line skatepark – one of the best in Colorado,” Salida native and professional skateboarder Derek Scott said of the as-yet unnamed park. “Ever since we were little kids, we’ve wanted a new skatepark. We were super blessed to even have a skatepark (at 200 W. First St.), but as we grew up and started taking skateboarding more seriously, we knew we needed a new one. This is a dream come true.”
The public is invited to grand-opening ceremonies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the new skatepark near Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center on U.S. 50.
There is no fee to use the skatepark, which will be open year-round from “sunrise to sunset,” when weather allows. Skateboards, roller skates, in-line skates, scooters and BMX bikes are allowed.
Officials said the cost of designing and building the skatepark was $826,000, with $350,000 coming from a Great Outdoors Colorado grant; a matching fund of $450,000 from the city of Salida; $25,000 from Friends of Salida Skateparks, a local grass-roots organization; and $10,000 from the Skatepark Project, formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation. Great Outdoors Colorado funding comes from the Colorado Lottery.
Salida Parks and Recreation will manage the skatepark, which is included in the city’s new Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Master Plan. Construction of the skatepark began in November.
Mike “Diesel” Post, Salida parks and recreation director, said the city was diligent in gauging local interest in a new skatepark. The process, he said, was long, thorough and included approximately a dozen community meetings.
“It demonstrated that the community listed these four priorities: community center, bathrooms, a splash pad and a new skatepark,” Post said. “The skatepark is our first project.
“I haven’t spent a lot of time at other skateparks within the state, but friends who are familiar with those parks tell me this one is truly a game-changer – one of the best in the state.”
Post said there are no plans affecting the existing downtown skatepark, built in 1998.
Kevin Lane of Grindline Skateparks, the Seattle company that designed and built the new Salida skatepark, said it’s “as good as they get.” The comprehensive layout includes quarter pipes, a 10-foot bowl, a volcano in the shape of a heart (“of the Rockies”), pyramids, various banks and more, and provides opportunities for skaters of all skill levels.
“This is pretty much the best park I’ve been involved with in the six years I’ve been a foreman with Grindline,” said Lane, who led construction efforts of the Salida project and is a hard-core skateboarder. “The flow of this park is excellent … it’s not just an assortment of elements.
“Kids in Salida grew up with a great bowl (in the existing park downtown), which is why so many great skaters have come out of Salida. That’s also why so many skaters from around the country have come here over the past few decades. And this new park is awesome.”
The idea of building a new skatepark was initially proposed through a Facebook post by Scott.
“That post got a crazy number of responses,” Scott said. “The (skateboarding) culture already existed in Salida, but it’s grown exponentially here and around the world.
“This town has always taken pride in its uniqueness and individuality, and that’s that same about boarding. No boarder skates like another boarder. Everyone is unique. Boarding teaches perseverance and it builds confidence. It’s one of the hardest things in the world to do and you fail 90 percent of the time. But if you hang in there and keep working, you’ve really accomplished something.”
Scott added that skateparks can be a popular option for younger people not especially drawn to traditional team sports. “And you can get a good board for $100,” he said, emphasizing skateboarding’s affordability compared to some outdoor sports.
Friends of Salida Skateparks was formed three years ago by Scott, Salidan Amy Reed and other local residents who believe in the value of a new skatepark.
“Over the last 20 or so years, popularity in skateparks has grown exponentially at the local, state and world levels,” said Reed. “The existing skatepark draws a large number of users. It was obvious we needed something bigger.
“We approached the city council, and it was suggested that we would build community support and do some grass-roots fundraising,” she said. “In October 2019, we requested that the city support us in applying for a grant from Great Outdoors Colorado. This project would not have been possible without the support of our city officials and our local community. We are incredibly grateful.”
Meanwhile, a new skate shop in Salida got behind the effort to build a skatepark. Stacy Falk, owner of Ramps and Alleys on U.S. 50, said she has supported the new park by selling merchandise, collecting donations, helping with fundraisers and educating the public.
“This skatepark will help skaters develop their skills for years to come,” Falk said. “Salida is already home to some of the best skaters in the country and this will only grow. The skatepark will meet the demand for more activities in town and will help keep kids engaged in trying new things.”
