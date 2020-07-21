Brittney Woodrum said ShelterBox’s ambassadors have a reputation for going on some crazy missions while carrying the organization’s trademark 60-liter turquoise box with them.
When she became an ambassador with the organization in September, she said it wasn’t a matter of if she would go on a mission, but when.
Woodrum is currently a graduate student studying humanitarian assistance at the University of Denver. She figured she’d go on a mission for ShelterBox after she graduated, but then COVID-19 hit and she saw an opportunity.
Woodrum decided to climb all 58 of Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks to raise money to help families displaced after disasters who are now facing the threat of COVID-19.
“I find lot of my purpose from the role I play in the community,” she said.
Woodrum started the mission, which she’s calling the “Fourteeners Project,” by climbing Culebra Peak on Friday and then both Little Bear Peak and Blanca Peak Saturday.
“They went really well,” Woodrum said. “We had amazing weather and it was a great experience.”
She mounted the turquoise box on a metal frame and she said it isn’t heavy, but the issue is it’s bulky.
“On fourteeners there can be a lot of exposure,” she said. “When it’s windy, it can get a little dicey.”
Woodrum was scheduled to hike another fourteener Tuesday, but had to adjust her plans due to inclement weather. This week she plans on climbing Mount Yale today and Quandary Peak Saturday.
Her plan is to hike some more of Chaffee County’s fourteeners the first week of August.
“I’m excited for all of them,” she said. “It’s going to be so much fun.”
Woodrum also said she’s doing a lot of risk mitigation to limit her impact of the communities she’s visiting.
In addition to camping every night, she also spent previous months preparing food for the project. “My car is packed,” she said.
Hiking to the top of mountain is also a fairly isolated activity.
“Mountain climbing I can do pretty much by myself and don’t have to come in contact with a lot of people,” she said. “I can be pretty self sufficient and decrease potential impacts while fundraising.”
ShelterBox is a global disaster relief organization and the money she raises will go towards Shelterbox’s COVID-19 emergency relief fund and be distributed to different deployments all over the world.
Woodrum said anyone is welcome to donate, but people, businesses or organizations can sponsor a mountain for $1,400.
Woodrum said they can sponsor any mountain they want to, as long as it doesn’t already have a sponsor, and she said she’s willing to carry a token from the business, depending on its weight, to the top with her and take a picture with it for her blog of the adventure.
“We’re definitely looking for quite a few sponsors, but now that we started the momentum is really, really building,” she said.
People interested in donating to the project can find more information at www.shelterboxusa.org/Fourteeners
People can also follow Woodrum’s progress www.facebook.com/The14ersProject
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.