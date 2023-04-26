Stock markets were down more than 1.0 percent across major indexes Tuesday, as investors await large-cap technology earnings, including Microsoft and Alphabet, after market close.
The technology-heavy Nasdaq underperformed, down almost 2.0 percent, even as Treasury yields moved lower.
This comes after a nice move higher in growth stocks, with the Nasdaq index up more than 12 percent since the start of the year.
Meanwhile, volatility climbed today after remaining relatively subdued over the past several weeks.
The VIX volatility index, also known as the Wall Street fear gauge, was up nearly 16 percent on the day.
Investor attention will likely shift to next week’s May Federal Reserve meeting, with the Fed set to announce its rate-hiking decision on May 3.
This will be followed by a press conference led by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Markets are forecasting that the Fed will rates rates by 0.25 percent, bringing the fed funds rate to about 5.25 percent, with about a 73 percent probability.
According to analysts, the Fed will likely raise rates by 0.25 percent, its 10th consecutive rate hike, and then pause its rate-hiking campaign for an extended period.
While markets are expecting rate cuts in the second half of the year, we believe the Fed will only signal cuts when either inflation is meaningfully lower, or the economy has materially weakened.
Neither of these conditions are in place currently, and thus analysts believe the Fed will remain on hold to assess both inflation and the broader economy.
The Fed’s historically preferred inflation measure, PCE inflation, will be released for the month of March on Friday.
Expectations are for headline PCE inflation to fall to 4.1 percent year-over-year, down from 5.0 percent the prior month, while the forecast for PCE inflation is for 4.5 percent, down slightly from 4.6 percent last month.
This pattern of lower inflation would follow headline CPI inflation, which was released earlier in the month and showed inflation falling for the ninth consecutive month to about 5.0 percent year-over-year.
If PCE inflation falls in March, this would also be the ninth lower reading since it peaked in June 2022.
According to Edward Jones analysts, leading indicators of inflation, including the ISM prices paid and the global supply-chain pressure indexes, point to continued moderation in inflationary trends, particularly in goods and housing inflation.
