The City of Salida will close the lower half of F Street between Second and Third streets on a trial basis starting June 28 and continuing through July.
City Administrator Drew Nelson made the announcement at Monday’s Salida City Council work session.
Because access needs to be maintained for some businesses further up the street, such as Free the Monkey and Moonlight Pizza, the alley between F and G streets on the west side of the street will be designated one-way access, possibly with a temporary speed bump to slow drivers.
Nelson said the delay of two weeks in creating the closure will allow the city to confer with businesses on the street and acquire enough planters to physically block the street.
Salida City Council will revisit the closure at its July 20 meeting to see how things are going.
Other concerns discussed regarding the lower F Street closure included parade plans and the level of activity in the closure area.
Nelson said a recent rumor that a Memorial Day parade was nixed by the city was inaccurate.
“We never were contacted by anyone with any veterans organization about a Memorial Day parade,” he told the council.
A scheduled bike parade on the Fourth of July is planned to start at the F Street parking lot across the river, go up F to Sackett, over to E Street and up to Alpine Park.
Nelson said the city plans to discuss other parades with Salida Business Alliance to reroute while the F Street closure is in place.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton said the closed sections of F Street didn’t seem “full” and asked about the possibility of allowing food carts selling snack items that would not compete with local restaurants.
Mayor P.T. Wood said the biggest challenge with allowing something like that would be potentially drawing a line on what was and was not allowable.
Nelson said it was a “slippery slope,” and the city does not have business permits to address that delineation.
Councilman Mike Pollock said he agreed with Templeton on the streets not feeling full and trying to get there over time.
“We decided last year to do this because of the COVID restrictions on restaurants. We don’t have quite that justification this year, so that’s got to work better and better.”
Pollock said he’d like to see more participation, fuller streets and more vendors to justify that closure.
“I think it’s working pretty well, but I don’t see quite enough yet,” he said.
