Salida City Council will hear the final reading and conduct a public hearing on an ordinance that proposes changes to short-term rentals and how they are taxed during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
In the first reading, council proposed increasing the license tax on short-term rentals from the current $500 to $1,000 and the occupational lodging tax from the current $4.82 per bedroom per night to $15 per bedroom per might.
The council has discussed several different changes and options, such as $1,500 per license or $10 per room per night, and will continue discussing tonight.
Some Salida residents who rent out their primary residences as short-term rentals are hoping council will change the way it views locals who offer their homes as rentals, as opposed to second-home owners and investment property owners.
Salidan Kalen Steeve, a single mom, said she would like to see Salida City Council differentiate between local residents and second-home owners or investment property owners when it comes to short-term rental licenses.
However, City Attorney Nina Williams told the council it is unable to make this variance because of state laws that Salida must follow as a statutory city.
Steeves, a longtime local who moved to the area at age 4, grew up in Salida and graduated from Salida High School, started renting her house as a short-term rental before the pandemic as a way to afford to keep her home and provide more stability and income for her children.
When Steeves rents her home, she and her children move into their accessory dwelling unit.
Recently the city has made building an ADU easier for city residents, to encourage their use as long-term rentals, but there is no current information on the effect they have had on the housing market.
At first, Steeves said, she had the support of city officials, but now the city wants to change the rules concerning primary homeowners and short-term rentals.
Steeves said primary homeowners who rent out their houses are being “lumped in” with second-home owners.
She said a couple of council members seem sympathetic to local residents who rent their property, but “several already have their minds made up.”
She said she looked at Poncha Springs’ rules, where only full-time residents can get a short-term rental permit, and questions why Salida can’t do the same.
Some council members have tried to work with primary homeowners, but say there’s nothing they can do because of Salida’s statutory government, she said.
A statutory city, as opposed to a home-rule city, follows different rules laid out by the state.
In a statement on the Colorado General Assembly website, the state defines the difference between the two entities:
“In general, home rule ordinances addressing local matters supersede state law. However, in matters of statewide or mixed concern, state laws may take precedence over conflicting home rule ordinances. Without a home rule charter, local governments are strictly subject to the laws of the state.”
One of the major differences, as stated in Colorado Revised Statutes, is: “The mayor of the city shall be its chief executive officer and conservator of the peace, and it is his special duty to cause the ordinances and regulations of the city to be faithfully and constantly obeyed.”
The city proposed changing Salida from statutory to home rule in a mail-in election Jan. 15, 2013, in which 77 percent of city voters voted against the change.
Steeves said she’d like to see city council amend the $1,000 fee and decrease the room night price to $10, which she said is more reasonable than $15.
She’d also like to see city fees based on occupancy instead of the number of rooms.
Steeves said she has a three-bedroom house, but her short-term rental occupancy is limited to four people.
“When more people gather, there are parties and noise. I care about the integrity of the neighborhood and I don’t want the wear and tear on my house,” she said.
Steeves said the council has inadvertently made people max out their properties to pay the tax.
She said she’d like to see the council rethink its occupancy versus number of rooms policy in addition to lowering the fees and having a fee structure that reflects a difference between local primary homeowners and second-home owners and investors.
Steeves said she has looked at other municipalities’ policies, and she thinks Salida’s is an overreach and others ask for a lot less for permits and fees.
Salidan Karen Botts said she also rented her primary residence as a short-term rental before she sold it.
She said if the city is going to raise fees across the board it’s not fair.
Botts said those who own and rent out second homes should be in a different category than those who rent their primary residence.
“It’s placing people who are trying to live here in a difficult position,” she said. “Nobody’s getting rich except the people who have investment rentals.”
Botts said she’d like to have two different classes of short-term rental permits.
“Those who reside here need a break and shouldn’t have to have permit costs raised,” she said.
