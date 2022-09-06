Salida City Council will hear the final reading and conduct a public hearing on an ordinance that proposes changes to short-term rentals and how they are taxed during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.

In the first reading, council proposed increasing the license tax on short-term rentals from the current $500 to $1,000 and the occupational lodging tax from the current $4.82 per bedroom per night to $15 per bedroom per might.

