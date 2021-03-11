A recurring topic of discussion for Buena Vista School District R-31 board members recently has been attending to the growth of the district’s student body and addressing the facility needs that will come with that growth.
The board has been looking at the potential of new buildings.
The directors looked for classroom space in Buena Vista’s past as well, hearing from representatives of the Buena Vista Heritage Museum Monday. The building housing the museum was first built as a county courthouse, then used as a school after the county seat moved to Salida.
“In our first grade and kindergarten classes we have over 25 students in each of those three classes, so we’re at the limit of what we can host now.
“So over the past year the board has been entertaining different ways we might be able to address that with the goal of not going back to our community to increase tax dollars,” district superintendent Lisa Yates said.
“We’ve explored with the Chaffee County Community Foundation, and as we were exploring that, we realized that we were sitting on a property – we have a joint building together – and we wanted to present that to you as an option. We think it would serve a lot of our needs, and it would maintain for the community a building that has had past historical value.”
Town historian Suzy Kelly shared some perspective on how the historic buildings at the corner of Court Street and East Main have changed over the years.
“When I moved here in 1949, the whole school was in the courthouse,” said Kelly. Grades 1-6 were in ground floor, two grades to a room, and the high school was upstairs in the courtroom. School began in the courthouse in 1935,” she said.
That same year, the McGinnis Gym next door was built by the Works Progress Administration. Before then, the basketball team practiced on the upper floor of the Orpheum Theater.
The school district’s administrative offices themselves are located in a building attached to the Heritage Museum, the former county jail.
The old high school was built in 1964, and the middle school in 1972 and served the district in that capacity until 2019, when it was demolished to make way for the new middle and high school.
“In 1973 I guess maybe they were going to use a few rooms in the courthouse … Somebody came and condemned the building for use as a school,” Kelly said. “My husband was at the school board meeting – he was the athletic director – and came home and woke me up and said ‘They’re going to tear the courthouse down.’ That’s what started all of this. That was 1974 when I helped start the Buena Vista Heritage Museum.”
Even as Buena Vista Heritage extended a good-faith offer to help the district address it’s facility concerns, Heritage president Victor Kuklin was blunt about the fact that the building deemed unsuitable for use as a school half a century ago would require work to take in kids once again. He said the nonprofit is $1.5 million into a potentially $6 million ongoing project to upkeep the building as a museum.
“We would love to partner with you. We have the Turner Farm for outdoor activities when the weather’s nicer … We have the depot and caboose. I think it’s the second graders or the fourth graders who go through there every year. We’d be happy to increase our collaboration. We’d love to work with you guys. But as far as you taking over the building, I really don’t think it’s a good choice for you and it’s a terrible choice for us,” said Kuklin. “It’d be the end of our museum.”
At the end of the meeting Monday, the board did decide to keep the conversation open with Buena Vista Heritage.
“I’d suggest we visit with individuals in the heritage society and see how to move forward in acquiring or using the old courthouse,” said board vice president Ken McMurry. “I think there’s an opportunity to work with the heritage society to maintain a level of history that is near and dear to our community, but offer a re-use, a new use, a returned use, of school being housed in that building. I think that would really warm the community’s hearts.”
