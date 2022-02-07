Chaffee County commissioners will consider and discuss the fairgrounds facility agreement update, and a tier non-profit payment schedule proposal presented by Miki Hodge during the February work session Today.
The commissioners will also discuss the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds proposal with the Town of Buena Vista.
Special one-time funding requests from Department of Human Services funding reserves will be discussed.
A request by the Chaffee Visitors bureau to fund a sustainable recreation marketing project, Recreation Rangers/Recreation Adopters presented by Scott Peterson will be heard.
In other business, commissioners will hear a Chaffee Housing Authority report, building and engineering reports and information regarding a developers roundtable, and a presentation on a runway rehabilitation grant for Salida Airport Harriet Alexander Field.
From 2-3 p.m. the commissioners will hear a congressional update by staff from Sen. John Hickenlooper’s (D-Colo) office.
