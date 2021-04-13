It seems a current trend has developed in which visitors are making the most of Chaffee County’s offerings by deciding to take a vacation before or after their COVID-19 vaccination, according to some of the local vaccine providers.
Lucas Smith, owner of Salida Pharmacy and Buena Vista Drug, said, “We have had several come from the Front Range, Gunnison County and Summit County to receive the vaccine. Since we offer some of our vaccine appointments on the weekends, they have turned it into a mini vacation, going to the hot springs, skiing, or just enjoying our beautiful towns.”
Jonathan Trenary, HRRMC pharmacy services director, said that he has heard of folks planning a trip here to coincide with their scheduled vaccine through the hospital.
“We have seen some patients coming in from other parts of the state or even other parts of the country to receive their COVID-19 vaccine,” Trenary said.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said it seems to be a “combination of both people coming just for their shot and then others deciding to spend the day or weekend.”
She said, “We can tell that they are from other places due to the information they give us on their consent forms, as well as the conversations we have with them throughout the vaccination process.”
As far as second homeowners interested in getting a vaccine locally, Carlstrom said that information is difficult to determine, as people have not disclosed details of such.
Beyond this concept of vaccination tourism, there’s the matter at hand that the COVID-19 vaccine clinics are often not filling up as they did during the rollout.
Smith said that lately the appointment spots are not filling up, especially at his larger vaccine clinics.
“So, if we need people outside of the county to fill them, I am fine with it. Initially, we prioritized in-county residence, but as the vaccine has become more available, we noticed that we needed to go beyond our county to fulfill our appointments,” he said.
Carlstrom said it’s now reasonable that people from outside the county and state would take the opportunity to get vaccinated in the county, as well as enjoy some sightseeing and other amenities.
As to whether visitors are formally allowed at the local vaccine clinics, Smith said his pharmacies are mandated to follow the federal guidelines that state that providers can’t deny anyone based on their state or country of residence.
Trenary said Governor Jared Polis has asked providers to reduce barriers to all patients seeking a vaccine.
“Providers have an obligation to vaccinate according to phasing and to distribute the vaccine equitably to the local community. Providers are not permitted to require an ID or exclude patients from receiving a vaccine if they are out of county or even out of state. I have not witnessed any vaccine tourists taking vaccines from local residents,” Trenary said.
The goal, Trenary said, is to come together with the other local healthcare providers and health departments to achieve the highest vaccination rates in the local community.
Smith said, “Between Public Health, my pharmacies and the hospital, we have gotten to a point where anyone who wants the vaccine should be able to find a location and date to receive it. This is not the case in many other counties. As long as people are willing to make the trip, I do not see any issues with vaccinating anyone willing.”
Carlstrom said, “The philosophy is that there is no wrong door, especially now that supplies are readily available.” Her invitation also applies to the slew of other vaccines provided by public health.
As to whether vaccination vacations will be popular in the days to come, Carlstrom said as long as they have supply and capacity to first help the local population, then visitors are welcome to partake.
