Colorado Department of Transportation will perform surface repair work on the U.S. 285 bridge over the South Arkansas River, just south of Poncha Springs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Travelers will encounter one-lane alternating traffic with full stops and should allow for extra travel time.
A 40 mph speed reduction will be enforced.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution and watch for flagging personnel, maintenance workers and heavy equipment.
