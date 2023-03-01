Salida students earn honor festivals spots

Several Salida High School musicians and choir members have earned spots at state and local university honor festivals during the 2022-2023 school year.
For the first time in many years, an SHS student, Ben Smith, was named to the Colorado All-State Choir.
Smith had the opportunity to perform Feb. 11 at Buell Theater in Denver as part of the 2023 All Colorado All-State Tenor-Bass Choir.
Junior Clara Streeter, a trumpet player, was named to the Colorado All-State Honor Band.
She will perform during the March 23-25 All-State Concert Band performances at Union Colony Civic Center and the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Salida band and choir director André Wilkins said to make honor band students must go through an audition process that goes beyond the rigors of regular music classes.
“There is an immense amount of practice and learning to be a better musician,” he said.
Students will often take private lessons to be more competitive for the spots, which are the highest level of ensemble a high school student can achieve.
Wilkins said, “I could not be prouder of our students. These kids have put in a ton of extra time and I’m happy they get to experience the fruits of their labor.”
2022-2023 Honor Band students
Rachel Anderson – saxophone: Tri-Peaks League Honor Band, Western Colorado University All Colorado Honor Band and Adams State All Colorado Honor Band.
Peyton Bowers – bass clarinet: Adams State All Colorado Honor Band.
Aubree Ediger – saxophone: Tri-Peaks League Honor Band, Western Colorado University All Colorado Honor Band and Adams State All Colorado Honor Band.
Kathy Guzman-Castro – flute: Western Colorado University All Colorado Honor Band and Adams State All Colorado Honor Band.
Cat Manrique – clarinet: Tri-Peaks League Honor Band, Western Colorado University All Colorado Honor Band and Adams State All Colorado Honor Band.
Conor McConathy – saxophone: Adams State All Colorado Honor Band.
Grace McFarland – flute: Tri-Peaks League Honor Band.
Ben Smith – bass: Tri-Peaks League Honor Band, Western Colorado University All Colorado Honor Band and Adams State All Colorado Honor Band.
Clara Streeter – trumpet: Tri-Peaks League Honor Band, Western Colorado University All Colorado Honor Band, Adams State All Colorado Honor Band and All State Honor Band.
Caleb Vold – percussion: Western Colorado University All Colorado Honor Band and Adams State All Colorado Honor Band.
2022-2023 Honor Choir students
All-State Choir: Ben Smith
Adams State Top of the Nation Honor Choir: Marcus Gallegos, Scarlett Campbell, Jessica Clinton, Athena Smith, Claire Dessain, Trey Andres, Lillyanne Beck, Chloe Epperson, Kaylee Johnson, Nika Peterson, Kaia Trevor, Kathy Guzman-Castro and Reese Daugherty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.