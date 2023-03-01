Salida students earn honor festivals spots

Flautists Grace McFarland and Ellie King perform at the Salida High School Winter Concert in December. McFarland was one of several SHS musicians who earned a spot in an honor band during the 2022-2023 school year.

 File photo by D.J. DeJong

Several Salida High School musicians and choir members have earned spots at state and local university honor festivals during the 2022-2023 school year.

For the first time in many years, an SHS student, Ben Smith, was named to the Colorado All-State Choir.

