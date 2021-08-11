Equities finished modestly higher Tuesday amid a quiet day for headlines and the economic data calendar.
Global markets followed suit, trading mostly to the upside as incoming delta variant news and economic readings continue to be processed through the lens of the outlook for global growth.
Ten-year benchmark yields were higher, moving back above 1.3 percent after falling as low as 1.13 percent recently.
In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yields are trading at 1.35 percent higher.
The price of crude oil was up $1.94 at $68.42 and the spot price of gold was up $3.6 at $1,730.10.
Solid labor-market trends and healthy corporate earnings results remain a source of support for stock prices and longer-term interest rates.
Markets were in a bit of a holding pattern today in anticipation of Wednesday’s release of the July inflation report.
With core CPI reaching 4.5 percent in June, expectations are for the pace of consumer price increases to moderate slightly but remain above 4 percent.
The July CPI reading will shed additional light on inflation pressures, with markets looking to the implications for the Fed policy ahead.
We continue to expect elevated inflation to subside as we move through this year, but we think it will settle in at a higher level than we experienced through the duration of the prior expansion.
Thus, we anticipate the Fed to initiate a message on tapering its bond purchases relatively soon, starting with clear communication to the markets around a planned timeline.
We think actual reductions in bond buying will commence as we transition to 2022.
The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill was passed in the Senate on Tuesday, with it now headed to the House.
The bill includes more than $500 billion in new funding for broadband build-out, improved water systems, and transportation items such as roads, bridges and public transit.
Up next will be a push to advance the White House’s $3 trillion economic bill, which, given the lack of bipartisan support, will likely require budget reconciliation.
We suspect the debt ceiling debate will heat up given the size of these spending programs, but we don’t expect a level of brinkmanship that would significantly rattle the markets.
