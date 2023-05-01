The Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grade choir presented its spring show, “Summer Camp,” Thursday night at the school.
The story involved campers going away to Camp Runamok for the summer.
The campers, reluctant at first, grow to love camp in spite of bugs, bears and strict camp director Lok Gage.
Blogger Madison Neikan keeps track of the camp experience while camper Knot lists all of the different knots he’d like to learn how to tie.
In the end, the campers decide they like the place and can’t wait to return next year.
The production featured a stage decorations and costumes made by parent volunteers.
The students performed the musical numbers and choreography with spirit and displayed their comedy chops.
Soloists included Ebby Lamont, Jackson White, Magnolia Marquis, Kentri Torline, Zaedyn Lamm, Madison Neikam, Starrla Raby and Kaia Grauer.
The production was under the direction of Longfellow Elementary School music teacher Jennifer Giangiulio with assistance from Salida Middle School student Chris Bainbridge.
Denver Kuhn was in charge of sound.
The Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grade choir includes:
Charlotte Brooks, Baylee Chatfield, Hannah Christensen, Cataleya Dice, Dalilah Frenchwood, Lok Gage, Luna Gillings, Brooke Gilson, Jackson Gilson, Kaia Grauer;
Cerys Gutowski, Lucy Hall, Marlee Hardin, Ezra Helmer, Peyton Holland, Ricky Holland, Kreede Hughes, Levon Jones, Kai Kontz, Denver Kuhn;
Zach Lady, Zaedyn Lamm, Ebby Lamont, Lila Macy, Jackson Mandeville, Magnolia Marquis, Aksel Moore, Cyrenna Mulvenon, Madison Neikam, Adalynn Neumann;
Wylie Peyrouse, Starrla Raby, Kaya Rhoads, Joselynn Richardson, Mason Sanderson, Mila Schulmeyer, Heron Shelman, Lilah Spears, Charly Steinau, Rilynn Stotler;
Cloud Tanner, Avrie Taverna, Liam Tilt, Kentri Torline, Isabella Torres, Owen Townsend, Lauren Veltri, Jackson White and Asher Wilcox.
