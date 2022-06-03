Organizers of the Salida Studio Tour announced the annual event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25.
During the tour, visitors can watch 30 local artists at work in their own studios, view artwork, watch demonstrations and purchase artwork, a press release stated.
All the art studios are located within 15 miles of historic downtown Salida.
Visitors can enter a raffle at every studio they visit. After the tour, 10 winners will be randomly selected to receive a $100 voucher to spend at the studio of their choice.
This year’s tour features fiber artists, glass artists, metal artists, mosaicists, painters, photographers, printmakers, quilters, sculptors, woodturners, woodworkers and more.
For more information about the tour, visit www.SalidaStudioTour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.