Kurt Jones

Until he was in college, Kurt Jones didn’t know what an extension office was. After starting with an internship in 1996, for the past 23 years he has held the position of Colorado State University Extension’s Chaffee County director, and now he will be moving on to become regional director of the Mountain District.

Jones was first introduced to the concept of extension offices in a career preparation class he took in college, where one of the visiting speakers was an extension agent. After learning about the position, he became enamored with the idea, he said.

