Until he was in college, Kurt Jones didn’t know what an extension office was. After starting with an internship in 1996, for the past 23 years he has held the position of Colorado State University Extension’s Chaffee County director, and now he will be moving on to become regional director of the Mountain District.
Jones was first introduced to the concept of extension offices in a career preparation class he took in college, where one of the visiting speakers was an extension agent. After learning about the position, he became enamored with the idea, he said.
Jones’ role as extension director covers many areas, varying from advertising for the master gardening program to one-on-one consultations with property owners. However, he said the parts he most enjoyed involved helping the community by tailoring noncredit classes to meet the needs of local residents.
During his time at the Chaffee County Extension office, Jones started the Master Gardener Program, wrote a gardening column in The Mountain Mail for 20 years and hosted a weekly radio program, “Salida Yard and Garden,” on KHEN radio for five years
In his new job as regional director, Jones will oversee 13 counties and their directors in the Mountain Region as well as five regional specialists. “I’m excited for new opportunities,” he said. “I’ve been here for 23 years and have a lot of fond memories of people I’ve worked with and programs I’ve offered.”
Jones thought he would end up retiring as the Chaffee County extension director, but the regional director opportunity came up and several people said he should apply for it.
There are many aspects to the extension director role that Jones will be sad to leave behind. He said the Fair Board has been great to work with, and he has enjoyed receiving support from the community and county commissioners. In particular he will miss the 4-H families, and the kids whom he has seen grow up and give rise to the next 4-H generation. Jones has witnessed two 4-H members become Daniels Scholars, receiving a nearly full-ride scholarship for higher education.
Over the last 23 years the Chaffee County Extension office has seen some big changes – namely the increased usage of technology, Jones said, but some things stay the same. The land on which we live is the same land, and many of the ranchers who were present when he started in the role own the same land.
The role of Chaffee County extension director has seen very little turnover through the years. Jones’ predecessor served from 1991-1999 before Jones took the job. Once Jones leaves, Merielle Stamm will be interim director until a new director is found.
Jones said he hopes his impact on the community as extension office director will have been an educational one. He is grateful for the experience and believes it has helped him become better at working with people.
The Mountain Region for CSU Extension mimics the same region for Colorado Counties Inc. and includes Chaffee, Clear Creek, Custer, Eagle, Fremont, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Lake, Park, Pitkin, Summit and Teller counties.
CSU Extension’s closest partners are Colorado Counties, a nonprofit that assists local governments, and the Boards of County Commissioners, so this partnership is strengthened by aligning in the same way the counties are organized, Jones said.
There will be a farewell party for Jones at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.
Attendees are asked to share memories, wishes and photographs. Email photos to Merielle.stamm@colostate.edu. Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.