“On the Road with The Wright,” a collaboration with the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, will present “Campfire Conversations – Arkansas Valley Edition” from 6-8 p.m. today at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The event is an evening of outdoor-inspired fireside chats featuring voices of the Arkansas Valley. It is part of a tour of rural Colorado communities “to experience first-hand the relationships we hold with our landscapes, our industries, our histories and our neighbors,” a press release stated.
Participants in the Salida event include Jason Blevins, journalist with the Colorado Sun; Conor Hall, director, Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office; Stephanie Perko, co-owner, lead sewer and bathroom attendant at Salida business Oveja Negra; Lane Willson, “flounder” of Oveja Negra; and Mike Harvey, owner and co-founder of Badfish SUP in Salida.
Admission is free, and drinks and snacks will be available. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
