County purchases Salida Auto Sales property for $2.3 million for new sheriff’s office

The Chaffee County Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of the former Salida Auto Sales property for $2.3 million to be used as a new office for the county sheriff’s office in a special meeting Wednesday.
“We became aware of a unique opportunity about a week and half ago, that Salida Auto Sales was going to be closing its doors and selling their property,” Don Reimer, county administrator, said. “Knowing about some of our space constraints on this property, and knowing we had looked at what it would take to construct a facility on this campus (referring to the current county property of Crestone Avenue) that could hold the sheriff’s department and the cost of building now, we looked at the variables and thought about how purchasing the property could solve a number of our space constraints moving forward. It is a great location for the sheriff’s department that could really serve their needs for the next 50 years.”
County attorney Daniel Tom said the board had given them direction to pursue such a project, and felt they had to move ahead quickly.
“This is a good opportunity,” Sheriff John Spezze said. “We’ve been looking at this for a while now and no matter how you configure it, it looks like we need to move. I had hoped to stay on the campus, but this is a great location and great visibility to the public.”
Speeze said that with the already existing building, paved parking lots and fencing, it would be great for the department to create a secure parking area, as well as one location for them to securely store all of their records and evidence.
“Thanks to everyone who put the county into a position that we can jump on an opportunity like this,” Commissioner P.T. Wood said.
Commissioners then went into executive session to receive legal advice on pending land use litigation before adjourning.
