The Salida school board will discuss the district’s emergency operating plan at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
An evaluation of the concurrent enrollment program evaluation will also be discussed.
Early Childhood Center’s annual detailed report will be presented, and board members will discuss universal preschool.
Also up for discussion will be capital and operational budget development for 2022-2023.
Under action items the board will consider approval of the superintendent’s contract and several policy items.
Superintendent David Blackburn is expected to take a recommendation to the board as to administrative needs of Salida High School for the remainder of the school year.
Consent agenda items include:
• Approval of minutes of regular board meeting of Feb. 8.
• Claims payable – all funds.
• Claims payable – bills over $5,000.
• Personnel items.
• Approval of minutes from special meeting of the board on Feb. 18.
• Approval of minutes from special meeting of the board on March 3.
• Approval of Salida Early Childhood Center purchase of a shade shelter for $29,640.
• Approval of the supplemental budget with resolution for new Child Care Operations Stabilization Grant of $130,493 to pay for a permanent substitute for two years at the Early Childhood Center.
• Approval of the Holman Field/ Chaffee County United memorandum of understanding.
The meeting will be at the Kesner Boilding boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St., and will be livestreamed on YouTube on the Salida Schools channel.
