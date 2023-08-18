Gun display on F Street stirs controversy

A controversial “social experiment” performed by Danny Taylor, among others, has gained the attention of the community.
Armed with a loaded AR-15 rifle and an upside-down American flag, Taylor, usually with some friends, has been making a display for the past 21/2 years, both at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Oak Street and more recently on F Street in downtown Salida. They also meet in Buena Vista with the Chaffee County Patriots.
The purpose of the display is to show people their rights, Taylor said. “People should exercise their rights more.” Taylor said he got the idea in a “spur of the moment” decision. “I just all of a sudden understood I have to do this.”
“I’m just preparing myself for the worst possible situation,” Taylor explained to one passerby, Erica Leitz of Buena Vista. If someone down the street opened fire, he said his gun would serve as protection.
“Everyone should have that personal responsibility to each other … but people would rather just videotape it,” he said.
Although the gun is loaded, Taylor said his intention is never to use his gun. “But would I, if a situation arose where I needed to, 100 percent yes.”
Leitz said she stopped to talk to Taylor “because I care about things very deeply … It’s important for me to bridge the gap between people who believe things vastly different from my own beliefs.”
The sole purpose of humanity, Leitz said she believes, is to be able to hold hands and walk each other home.
Others, like Megan Lombardo of Salida, have chosen not to engage with Taylor and his group.
“I would have no problem interacting with him if I did not feel threatened by him carrying an (semi) automatic weapon,” Lombardo said. “My children (6 and 10) are afraid when they see him, as they should be, honestly.”
“I think it is sad how attached this country is to guns, and I think that guns are, you know, I think that they do more harm than good,” she added.
Instances such as this are something the community needs to address, Lombardo said, because it reflects on the community as a whole, “whether we like it or not.”
Matt Rhoads, an employee at Salida Gun Shop, said his perspective on gun safety is that a gun should, when not in use, be pointed down, with hands off the trigger, and unloaded until ready for use. He said he remembers being first taught these rules of safety in Boy Scouts.
Rhoads said for defensive or hunting purposes, people might want their gun ready for use, and for these reasons people might carry them.
“I carry one to protect myself and my daughter,” he said. “It’s like a seatbelt thing; I hope I don’t ever have to use it. Everyone has a right to defend themselves in any way under the law,” he said.
Stephen Hall of Poncha Springs, who lived more than 2o years behind a gun during his time in the Marine Corps and law enforcement as a former state trooper, said anyone who thinks they can protest with a gun is fooling themselves.
“As we’ve seen in many other protests, if you bring a gun to a protest it’s no longer a protest,” Hall said. “I know them (guns) in and out, and I can tell you they do no good for us; they do no good for you.”
Hall added that he thinks the Second Amendment is not open for interpretation. “It was written in a different time and a different place that does not apply today.”
Taylor said he does not consider what he is doing a kind of protest, but rather “a normalization of our rights, so people aren’t afraid of it. It’s an exercising of our First and Second Amendment(s).”
A previous Mountain Mail story discussed flag laws and etiquette. Although a law against flag mutilation remains in Cornell Law School’s listed laws, and Colorado specifically has a similar law, if brought to trial both of these are almost always overruled as unconstitutional as they could prohibit a form of free speech.
There are no laws against bearing an American flag upside down or with different coloring, although many consider it to be disrespectful.
“In a free country people have the right to fly their flag in any manner they choose,” Taylor said.
Taylor described his display as “the best social experiment I’ve ever performed. You get to see both true sides of the political spectrum.
“From the left, it’s middle fingers, it’s ‘you’re a Nazi, you’re a white supremacist,’” he said. “From the right, there’s people who disagree with my tactic; they believe I could be scaring people away.” Scaring people is not his intention, he said.
“I don’t even consider myself a right-leaning person,” he said. “I just believe you should be able to say what you want.”
