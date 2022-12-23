Investigation into a house fire Wednesday morning in the 3800 block of Fremont County Road 4 near Howard led to the discovery of two bodies in a nearby house.
Both incidents are under investigation. It is not known if they are connected.
Lane Wilda of Howard Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters responded to the report of a house fire on CR 4 at about 8:55 a.m.
Wilda, the incident commander on scene, said the house was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.
Sheriff’s deputies were also dispatched to the scene.
While conducting a canvass of the neighborhood in conjunction with the fire investigation, a deputy discovered a residence in the 4000 block of CR 4 with an open door.
“When the deputy approached the door, they saw what appeared to be a person down on the floor with obvious injuries,” Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper stated in a press release.
“The deputy entered the residence to render aid but determined that individual to be deceased.”
A second body was discovered, also with signs of trauma.
Cooper said, “It is not known if these two incidents are related, and both are currently under investigation. At this time there does not appear to be any danger to the public.
Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said Thursday morning both bodies have been identified, but the names are being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
Wilda said the house fire was out by noon Wednesday but firefighters remained on the scene until 8:45 p.m. to put out hot spots.
The house was a total loss.
He said the fire is still under investigation by Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Wilda thanked units from Deer Mountain Fire Protection District, Wet Mountain Fire Protection District, Arkansas Valley Ambulance District and Western Fremont Fire Protection District for their mutual aid in fighting the fire.
