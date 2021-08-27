A coalition of outdoor recreation groups recently commissioned a peer review of sections of the Envision Recreation in Balance Recreation Plan “Wildlife Decision Support Tools for Recreation” and “Protect and Restore Wildlife Habitat.”
The coalition includes Salida Mountain Trails, Central Colorado Mountain Riders, Colorado Off-Road Enterprise, Monarch Mountain, Trails Preservation Alliance, Colorado Off Highway Vehicle Coalition, Colorado Snowmobile Association and Colorado Trail Defenders.
In a letter sent to the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners, Chaffee County Planning Commission and local and state land agency staff, the group expressed concern that “based upon this independent review it has been brought to our attention that there is an abundance of very serious issues and concerns with the tool document in its current state.
“The review has brought forward numerous egregious problems with many of the assumptions used in the tool, with data and the sources of data, factually incorrect and misleading statements, lack of appropriate expertise, inconsistencies with current Colorado Parks and Wildlife policies, objectives, etc,” the letter stated.
The letter asks that corrections and revisions be made to the sections in question.
The review was conducted by Rob Roy Ramey II of Wildlife Science International of Nederland.
In the review Ramey states the tool and plan are “based on biologically naïve and specious assumption.
“It is apparent to this reviewer, that the authors of the Tool and Plan are unfamiliar with the basics of animal behavior, population biology and conservation biology.”
Ramey outlines the mistakes he sees in the recreation plan documents and suggests corrections based on CPW and other data.
Commissioner Keith Baker said the peer review was something the county commissioners will discuss to decide on a course of action at a future work session.
“It’s a very important development in our efforts to have a very studied and intentional approach to the way we do this,” Baker said, referring to both the environmental and human elements in the recreation plan.
