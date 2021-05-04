Recycling events prove popular

“Today was fantastic,” Greater Arkansas River Nature Association Executive Director Dominique Naccarato said, estimating they had about 400 cars as of noon for their recycling program Saturday.
GARNA supplied a 30-yard dumpster, which was nearly full from the 60 registered recyclers, where they could drop off glass, cardboard, plastics and other recyclable items.
3R Technology Solutions from Pueblo was also on hand to recycle larger electronic items. Microwaves, televisions, washer and dryers, refrigerators and hot water heaters were just some of the items turned in Saturday.
3R was sponsored by Sustainable Salida, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, Salida Business Alliance and the City of Salida.
“I don’t think we will ever return to free drop-off stations,” Naccarato said, referring to the stations hosted by Angel of Shavano Recycling, which shut down last month.
Naccarato said she believed people will sign up for a recycling service.
“If everyone signs up, we can increase our diversion rate here in Chaffee,” she said.
Currently there are three services in the county, Chaffee County Waste, Waste Management and Shamrock Disposal Services.
John Armstrong, with B1 Energy, who is purchasing Angel of Shavano, was also on hand.
He said they are still working on the details of how recycling may look in the county, but said he is looking forward to doing their part.
GARNA is collecting information about recycling and composition, and asks that anyone interested take their survey at http://bit.ly/GARNArecyclesurvey.
