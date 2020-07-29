U.S. stocks ended the day lower with the energy and materials sectors leading the declines.
McDonald’s second-quarter earnings missed expectations due to larger-than-anticipated COVID-19 disruptions.
Consumer confidence slid in July amidst increasing cases of coronavirus infections.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 205 points.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 770,530,552.
Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $16.79 to $1,947.70 and crud oil rose .66 cents to $40.94 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading lower at 1.22 percent and the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .58 percent.
