Poncha Springs, the Salida neighbor that could, chugged along in 2022 with developments big and small, most noticeably in the food arena.
The FlaminGo Food Trailer opened May 13 at 10520 W. U.S. 50. Its motto: Coffee and food for flocks on the go. The bright, pink-festooned trailer is easy to spot next to Hunger Junction.
Owner Lauren Midi, who has years of experience in the restaurant business, was inspired to open FlaminGo when, on frequent drives through Poncha Springs, she wished there were a place to stop for coffee. FlaminGo – named, she said, for her love of the color pink and the silly, vibrant imagery – offers made-from-scratch, grab-and-go breakfast items, homemade baked goods and, of course, coffee.
Midi said summertime business was booming; “it’s an awesome location.” Hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day but Tuesday. Find The FlaminGo Food Trailer on Facebook.
In June, High Valley Bike Shuttle opened in its new location at 10040 W. U.S. 50 by new owners Drew Middlemiss, James Helmer and Lanette Hartman. The group expanded its shuttle service business (primarily to Monarch Crest Trail) to include a new, sunny on-site coffee shop and internet café, Bagels, Bikes & Brews.
Middlemiss said the café business has been steady; it features espresso and other hot drinks, breakfast foods, baked goods and fresh-squeezed orange juice. Sunday’s special is eggs Benedict and mimosas. The owners plan to expand dining options – more lunch items – and add a beer garden in the back. Riders coming back from finishing the Crest Trail arrive hungry and thirsty.
The shuttle is closed for the season. The coffee shop is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The website is monarchcrest.com.
Western Archery opened Colorado Outpost at U.S. 285 and U.S. 50 on July 5. The Outpost combines a 10,000-square-foot retail store, a massive indoor archery range, offices and a large warehouse space for Western Archery’s wholesale business.
Despite getting swamped by the record Aug. 4 thunderstorm, the store didn’t miss a beat. Morgan Love, vice president and buyer, said the community stepped up to help clear out the water and open for business the next morning as usual.
The store serves not just bow hunters, but also anglers, campers, hikers, bikers and tourists. Yeti out front helps attract a steady tourist business, Love said. Now they’re working on getting the word out to locals that this store is much bigger and broader than their previous location off CR 120. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Find them online at wri-biz.net.
High Country Jiu Jitsu opened Aug. 8 at 9985 W. U.S. 50, next to Anytime Fitness. Owner and instructor Andrew Skaggs offers classes for kids and adults of all skill levels. Skaggs’ hours at the gym are 4:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Information and class schedules can be found at highcountryjiujitsu.com.
High Rockies Cuisine food trailer opened Aug. 19 at 10132 W. U.S. 50 at Holiday RV. High Rockies Cuisine is a local staple. Dustin Krupa, who owns the business with wife Kinsey Krupa, said the Poncha Springs spot is their fifth location; previous sites in Salida have included Centennial Park, Mountain Phoenix Coffee and Absolute Bikes.
The trailer offers breakfast and lunch to-go items featuring homemade bread and locally sourced ingredients, including Topo Coffee and Yoder Family Farm eggs. Current hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; Dustin said watch their listing on Google for changes during the holidays. For menu and more information, visit highrockiescuisine.com.
Salida Regional Library on Dec. 12 opened new smart lockers in Poncha Springs’ Chipeta Park. Library customers now can drop off materials and pick up reserved items 24/7 at the remote, nonstaffed site. Library customers placing items on hold can choose “Poncha Lockers” as their pickup location. When those items are available, the customer receives a text email with the smart-locker access code and QR code; either will work. The library’s website is salidalibrary.org.
The expansion and remodeling of Chaffee County Fire Protection District Station 4, next to Poncha Springs Town Hall at 50 La Plata St., should be done by year’s end, Chief Robert Bertram said. The work, started in early 2021, is adding 2,000 square feet for housing for resident firefighters (two-year interns) and office space for eventual full-time paid staff.
Renovations will create “hot, warm and cold zones,” Bertram said. Since firefighters are at higher risk of cancer due to the multiple carcinogens inherent in their work, the zone approach aims to reduce that exposure. For example, Station 4’s residential area will be a “cold zone” – shut off from diesel exhaust and contaminated work gear. Station 4 also will be getting a new fire truck, bought from New Jersey, during the first part of 2023.
Bertram said when the station is completed and the weather warms up, they’d like to host an open house for the public. Information is available at chaffeecountyfire.org.
Meanwhile, the Poncha Springs housing construction boom continues with 62 building permits issued in 2022 across four major subdivisions:
Poncha Meadows, on CR 128 east of U.S. 285, had 45 building permits issued in 2022; current build-out stands at 59 percent. When it is completed, Poncha Meadows will consist of 54 units clustered in pocket neighborhoods, 75 residential lots and a 1.4-acre park. On Nov. 28, Poncha Springs trustees approved Poncha Meadows Filing No. 2, a 118.5-acre expansion.
Tailwind Village subdivision, east of Poncha Springs Lane and south of U.S. 50, had six additional building permits issued, bringing it to 98 percent built out. When fully built, Tailwind Village will include 32 duplexes (64 homes), 30 single-family lots and 64 multifamily units.
Crossroads Village, east of U.S. 285 and north of Poncha Avenue, had seven building permits issued in 2022 and is currently 40 percent built out. Crossroads Village has 45 residential lots and four fourplexes.
Quarry Station, directly north of Crossroads Village, had four permits issued this year and is 47 percent built out. When completed, Quarry Station will consist of 54 single-family quarter-acre lots, 36 multifamily units and one commercial site.
