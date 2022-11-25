High Side Bar & Grill has set up a GoFundMe site asking the public for money to help pay for a defense against a legal complaint from Matt Hobbs.
Hobbs, who lives across the Arkansas River from High Side Bar & Grill, is seeking relief from a court because of the level of noise during live performances.
The frequency of those performances has also become an issue, which prompted property owner and attorney Hobbs to file the complaint for declaratory judgment and injunctive relief in June against the City of Salida; Drew Nelson in his official capacity as City of Salida administrator; and Giant Hornet LLC, doing business as High Side Bar & Grill.
Several homeowners on the other side of the river have presented complaints about the noise beginning in August 2021.
Hobbs and other property owners across the river from High Side spoke to Salida City Council on Sept. 7, 2021, to complain about the noise.
A petition was also presented to city council that day, signed by several residents, complaining about the noise and its effect on their quality of life.
On Sept. 20, 2021, Angela Winston, co-owner of High Side, set up a Change.org petition asking residents to sign in support of High Side and “to keep live music in Salida.”
As of Monday, that petition had 1,468 signatures.
A Sept. 21, 2021, letter was sent to High Side from Hobbs demanding to abate the nuisance.
Also on Sept. 21, 2021, Hobbs met with Nelson, City Attorney Nina Williams, High Side owners Angela and Thomas Winston and their attorney Christopher Skagen to attempt to mediate a resolution.
Mediation efforts failed, according to Hobbs.
In February the city increased the number of allowed events under current noise permits from 18 to 60 per location, to be used between May 1 and Nov. 1 each year with no monthly limits.
Angela Winston said they used all 60 of their permits, plus have applied for “five to 10 more,” explaining they wanted to take advantage of good weather outside the May to November period.
Hobbs’ complaint, filed in June, outlines Colorado Revised Statutes and City of Salida code regarding noise limits, including decibels and time limits for outdoor noise.
Hobbs claims the city is violating state noise ordinances by approving noise permits for High Side. Commercial zone decibel limit in Colorado after 7 p.m. is 55 decibels, measured no more than 25 feet radiating from a property line.
The city contends there is an exception in the statute that allows the city to regulate amplified sound and issue permits in excess of the noise standards for open-air concerts.
Among the items Hobbs is seeking from the court are: declaring the city and city administrator cannot enact less strict regulations than the state; issuing a restraining order and preliminary injunction that prohibits the City of Salida and city administrator from issuing any more noise permits to High Side that are contrary to state law; and issuing a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that prohibits High Side from carrying out any open-air concerts under the city’s “illegal” noise permits.
Angela Winston said they have since met with the city to determine where they should be measuring decibel levels, have hired a sound engineer and purchased a new sound system for $5,000 to try to mitigate sound.
“As for our next steps, we are just waiting to see if Hobbs keeps pursuing this,” Winston said. “We are in a holding pattern right now, just abiding by the city’s rules.”
Most recently, on Nov. 9 High Side began a GoFundMe page to raise money to “Help Keep Live Music in Salida, CO.”
To date, $7,827 has been donated. The top donors have been $1,000 from Salida’s Last Waltz, $1,000 from Amicas Pizza and $500 from Ray Kitson.
