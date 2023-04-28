Local radio station owner Gary Buchanan of Three Eagles Communications, the parent company of Heart of the Rockies Radio, was selected to receive the Rex Howell Broadcaster of the Year award from the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
The presentation was made April 22 at the association’s annual awards banquet in Denver.
Buchanan received the award for “his more than 50 years of outstanding service to the broadcast community.”
Stations under Heart of the Rockies Radio include KBVC 104.1 FM Eagle Country, KVRH 92.3 FM The Peak, KWUZ 97.5 FM Hippie Radio and KGKG 102.9 FM The Valley.
The award is named for Rex Howell, a pioneer Colorado broadcaster with service both on the Front Range and the Western Slope.
A press release stated Howell was a driving force behind, and the cofounder of, the Colorado Broadcasters Association in 1949.
The Rex Howell Broadcaster of the Year Award is presented to someone actively engaged in Colorado radio or television broadcasting with “emphasis on an individual who, through leadership, skill and dedication advances the broadcast industry in our state and nation.”
Buchanan said he was surprised and flattered by the award, which is the CBA version of a lifetime achievement award.
“I’ve been blessed to be in this business 50 years and work with some really great people,” Buchanan said. “Radio is a people business and great people makes great radio.”
He said this is the third time in nine years that one of the company’s stations had won Small Market Station of the Year.
Over the last nine years Heart of the Rockies Radio stations have won at least 80 awards, he said, making the concern’s stations the “winningest” over that time period in the state of Colorado.
“When you’ve got great people, it makes it a lot easier,” Buchanan said.
Colorado Broadcast Association 2022 Awards received by Heart of the Rockies Radio stations include:
Small Market Station of the Year – KBVC Eagle Country.
Small Market Awards of Excellence:
Best Service Announcement – Listen Longer: Family & Youth Initiatives – KBVC Eagle Country.
Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast – 7 O’clock Report Oct. 26 and Nov. 15 – KBVC Eagle Country.
Best Station Imaging Campaign – The Valley 102.9 Awesome 80s, Terry West – KGKG The Valley.
Best Morning Show – Mornings with Dan R. – KWUZ Hippie Radio.
Best Sports Coverage by an individual or team – Salida vs. Pagosa Springs with Andrew Stossmeister and Len Gates – KVRH The Peak.
Small Market Certificates of Merit:
Best Station Sponsored Community Event – Great Pumpkin Giveaway, Terry West – KBVC Eagle Country.
Best Station Imaging Campaign – Hippie Radio 97.5, Dan Ridenour KWUZ Hippie Radio.
Best Sales Campaign for an Advertiser – Listen Longer: Family & Youth Initiatives – KBVC Eagle Country.
Best Radio Podcast – Daily Show 2 Go with Terry West – KBVC Eagle Country.
