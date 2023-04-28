Broadcaster of the Year

Gary Buchanan, left, recipient of the Colorado Broadcasters Association’s Rex Howell Broadcaster of the Year Award, and Rolland Johnson of Three Eagles Communications celebrate company wins following the CBA 2022 awards banquet April 22 in Denver. The company’s KBVC 104.1 Eagle Country won the Small Market Station of the Year for 2022.

 

 Courtesy photo

Local radio station owner Gary Buchanan of Three Eagles Communications, the parent company of Heart of the Rockies Radio, was selected to receive the Rex Howell Broadcaster of the Year award from the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

The presentation was made April 22 at the association’s annual awards banquet in Denver. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.