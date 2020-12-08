High school students interested in an intriguing, all-expenses-paid experience during the summer of 2021 are encouraged to apply for the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Youth Tour on the association’s website under the “community” link.
Traditionally, the Youth Tour has been the Washington D.C. Youth Tour; however, due to the restrictions of COVID-19 and concerns for the health and safety of young people on a tour far from home, the electric co-ops have designed a different, but still amazing experience for the 2021 Youth Tour, which will be June 15-20 here in Colorado.
Students will start their leadership week in Denver where they will visit the state capitol, meet with legislators, learn about electric co-ops and the country’s power supply system, hear educational and engaging speakers and tour historic and entertaining downtown tourist sites.
Then, students will head to the mountains and spend two days at a mountain resort while touring area electric facilities and spending an afternoon whitewater rafting.
During this time, students will also get to know more than 30 other students from around the state, creating new friendships and lasting memories.
Applications will only be accepted through our online portal. Youth Tour applications must be received by 5 p.m. Jan. 8. Log on to myelectric.coop/community/youth-programs to complete an application.
