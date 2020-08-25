Dear Editor:
We have 334 miles of mostly aging county roads in Chaffee County. Especially in poor condition are our 156 miles of paved roads.
We’ve got a $500,000 budget for asphalt. That’s about 2 miles of 2 inch overlay and 10 miles of chip seal. Two inches of overlay on paved costs $247,000.
Back in my days as a county commissioner it cost about a third of that – and I’m not that old. We’ve got a problem here, without even going into the problems with gravel roads.
Our equipment budget is meager. $200,000 plus a shop budget of $150,000 for a biggish county? Meager! These days a motorgrader costs $275,000. I know I sound like an old guy harping here, but back then we once bought one in good shape for a quarter of that.
Our 11 tandem trucks and 6 motorgraders are aging. It’s gonna take some money to fight the battle of keeping our road infrastructue even in moderate shape.
As I look around the court house I see several folks aware of the upcoming road challenge who are team players.
Our road and bridge guy Mark is one of them. Several of us who have been there (back in the day) see a county road challenge coming.
One public servant really does have a handle on this and does listen. Keith Baker is an old Navy “numbers hand.” I trust him to keep his head out of all the ideological issues and keep his nose down in the road base. I’m voting for Keith Baker for commissioner.
Forrest Whitman
Salida
