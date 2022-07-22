Local astrologer joins Mail columnists – works as a pressman

Garrett Hall, born on March 29 as an 8-degree Aries with his moon opposing in Libra, has been writing an astrology column for The Mountain Guide since May.
“I’ve always been very lucky and headstrong,” he said, referencing his chart alignments.
Hall grew up in uptown Harlem, New York City. He went to a Catholic school, which he said was a weird experience. “There were so many questions I had about the Bible that couldn’t be answered,” he said, noting that was part of what led him to seek answers elsewhere. Since he did not receive much guidance growing up in Harlem, a pastime such as astrology, which provided a path to follow, was appealing for him.
Hall became interested in astrology when he was in college at Syracuse University to study computer science. “I was going through a rough period in college, and I wanted answers,” he said. What started with a simple internet search led to what would become his pastime and career.
“I think it’s something I’m supposed to be doing,” he said, adding that he thinks astrology helps people to make better life decisions and see their whole potential.
In 2016, New York City had begun to feel less like home to him, he said, with the noise and politics starting to get to him. He moved to Salida both because a friend offered a living opportunity and because his horoscope indicated it would be a favorable location.
Hall started working at The Mountain Mail in February as a pressman. He found out that The Mountain Guide had previously been using the Washington Post’s horoscope, and he was somewhat put off by its genericness.
Hall does natal and love astrology readings for people. In natal readings, he first looks at the sun, moon and ascendant signs of an individual to give him an idea of their person as a whole. Then he looks for their most exact aspects, or those closest to zero, which often show up most in people’s life experiences.
In love readings, he said he likes to see what transit – comparing their natal chart to where the planets are currently aligned – a person is in, and then will check their synastry with another individual.
“There are some placements that I as a professional believe should not be dating or marry,” he said, but he clarified that he believes people have the free will to make their own choices for happiness.
“I think most people think astrology is either predictive or deterministic, and it’s really more open-ended, because the events themselves can vary,” he said. Hall hopes to remind people that they can work with astrology instead of letting it happen to them.
Currently, Mars is conjunct to Uranus in Taurus, meaning that people should be open to new surprises and connections, Hall said. He encourages people to always ask questions, be curious and learn more.
