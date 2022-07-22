Local astrologer joins Mail columnists – works as a pressman

Garrett Hall talks about astrology in Alpine Park. He has been writing an astrology column for The Mountain Guide since May.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Garrett Hall, born on March 29 as an 8-degree Aries with his moon opposing in Libra, has been writing an astrology column for The Mountain Guide since May.

“I’ve always been very lucky and headstrong,” he said, referencing his chart alignments.

