The Salida Fire Department and South Arkansas Fire Protection District answered 1,050 calls in 2022, Chief Doug Bess said.
The calls broke down as 55 percent for emergency medical services and 45 percent for fire callouts.
Bess said the fire callouts included two vehicle fires, nine structure fires and 12 natural vegetation fires, usually grass fires.
Structure fires can involve anything in a structure, regardless of size, such as kitchen fires, electrical fires and chimney fires.
“Last year mirrors 2021 almost exactly, including volume and type of calls,” Bess said, when asked how 2022 compared to previous years.
He said 2020 was an “interesting year.” Bess said for the most part the volume of calls stays the same or goes up slightly each year.
In 2019, the number of calls totaled 984, and while 2021 and 2022 were around 1,050 calls, 2020 saw 1,088 calls.
“Because of COVID-19, we clearly had more medical responses,” Bess said. “But as far as fire calls went, they were about the same.”
