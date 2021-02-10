League of Women Voters Colorado recently received a National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award for contributions made to the success of the state’s 2020 elections.
Beth Hendrix, executive director of the League of Women Voters Colorado, noted that all chapters and members statewide share this award including the League of Women Voters Chaffee County and its 113 active members.
Awards were presented by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Jan. 30 to the League and four individuals.
Other recipients included Sara Rosene, Grand County Clerk; Kathy Simillion, Gunnison County Clerk; Josh Zygielbaum, Adams County Clerk; and Christopher Krebs, former Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency.
Contributions made by members of the Chaffee County League included hosting candidate Zoom forums for local and district elections; distributing more than 1,500 ballot issue paper pamphlets; and posting candidate and ballot issues on their website and in newspaper advertising. Members also worked with Lori Mitchel, Chaffee County clerk, to register local high school students.
