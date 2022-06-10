Firefighters return

The Colorado Wildland Fire and Incident Management Academy is wrapping up a week-long training program today, the fourth time the program has taken place in the Salida and Poncha Springs area.
Kathryn Abrahamson, who was training as a public information officer during the program and works with the Jefferson/Como Fire Protection District in Park County, said 311 attendees came from 20 different states this week.
The academy is run as a Type 2 fire incident, offering everything from introductory firefighting training to advanced leadership and fire investigation classes, with both attendees and instructors learning throughout the program.
Abrahamson said the program is a great way for both instructors and trainees to meet their training qualifications.
“As a PIO, I have a task book that I need to complete and get signed, then return to my training coordinate to be fully qualified,” she said.
Besides the training aspect of the program, there are fun activities for participants to get involved in.
One activity was a golf tournament Tuesday at the Salida Golf Club, which was also a fundraiser for the academy’s Benefit Fund. Besides the golf tournament, there was a silent auction and auction of a chainsaw donated by Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply.
Since the auctions were wrapping up Thursday night, Abrahamson said they didn’t have the final numbers on how much money was raised, but since 2000 the fund has been used to donate more than $72,000, with grants ranging from $500 to $3,000, to assist responders who have been dealing with terminal illness, serious injuries and traumatic events.
The academy also host a barbecue with live music for attendees and local firefighters, serving burgers and fries.
The next academy will be in January in Colorado Springs, and Abrahamson said they are always looking for participants.
More information can be found at www.cwfima.org.
