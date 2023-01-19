Monarch Community Outreach has started selling raffle tickets for its annual raffle, the organization’s main fundraising event for its charitable donation program.

In 2022, MCO donated $36,665 to local communities. “We are so grateful for the generous support of the community for our raffle as well as the guests at Monarch Mountain. This year we have 13 exciting prizes donated by our sponsors valuing more than $7,000,” a press release stated.

