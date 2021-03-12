Salida Fire Department Chief Doug Bess recently announced that with the addition of new hire Josh Jelcick the department has reached the culmination of a three-year staffing plan.
All shifts now have a full compliment of four crew members.
The personnel shifts in the department in recent months have included the retirement of B shift Capt. Bob Jefferson and the promotion of fire inspector Kathy Rohrich to assistant fire chief and Ron Parks to B shift captain.
The hiring of two firefighters in 2020, Robert Shelley and Brandon Parks and the newest addition of Josh Jelcick rounds out the department at full strength.
The promotion of Rohrich makes her the highest ranking female firefighter in Salida history. She is the second female crew member of the department.
Rohrich, a Salida native, has been with the department for 15 years, and was a volunteer in the reserve program for two years before that.
She said she still does everything the fire inspector does, but has added new duties to “take them off the chief’s plate,” as she tries to learn the job.
Bess, a 27-year veteran with the department, said he is grooming Rohrich to take his place when he retires in a few years.
Rohrich said she became a firefighter after she was involved in a bad accident and was helped by firefighters. It was her way to give back to the community.
She said she loves the job.
“It’s easy to go to work when you love what you do every day.”
She say the guys in the department are “my brothers.”
Park’s promotion to B shift captain came after testing and an interview along with other candidates.
“I was honored when Chief Bess offered me the opportunity,” Parks, a 16-year veteran, said.
He said fellow captains Chris Bainbridge and Paul Ottmer have been helpful with advice and mentoring.
Newcomer Jelcick of Leadville completes the B-shift compliment.
Jelcick spent time training and testing at the Salida Fire Department in January and was recently hired to fill the last open position in the department.
He said he is proud and humbled to be a full-time firefighter at Salida Fire Department.
Salida Firefighter Andy Majeski was one of his trainers, which made him interested in coming to Salida.
“Incredibly grateful is an understatement,” he said. “Having great mentors at both Salida Fire Department and Leadville Lake County Fire Rescue has made me the firefighter I am today.”
Shelly was hired about 13 months ago after achieving a Fire Academy I certificate from Colorado Mountain College in Dec. 2019.
He began his experience as a reserve firefighter in 2017.
Another relative newcomer to the department, Brandon Evans, was hired in August.
Evans comes to Salida from Buena Vista where he held the position of fire inspector.
He has been a firefighter since 2017.
Evans said the transition to Salida was an easy one, although the schedule is different from the Buena Vista department.
Bess said the staffing plan approved by Salida City Council three years ago is now complete.
His next goal for the fire department is to try and get a new fire house built before he retires.
Bess said a feasibility study is in the works for that project, although a location for a new facility is still an unknown.
